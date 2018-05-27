1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday and inaugurated India's first smart and green highway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday...

2/6 Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which will provide a major relief to the commuters in Delhi-Noida and starts from Nizamuddin bridge to Uttar Pradesh border having a six-lane expressway and 4 plus 4 lane highway.

3/6 Modi, along with Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, visited an exhibition to review progress of Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

4/6 Modi visited a digital art gallery in Haryana's Kundli before inaugurating Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

5/6 Modi then reached Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to dedicate the EPE to the nation. The 135-kilometre expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore in 500 days.