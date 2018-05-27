1/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday and inaugurated India's first smart and green highway, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. PTI
Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, which will provide a major relief to the commuters in Delhi-Noida and starts from Nizamuddin bridge to Uttar Pradesh border having a six-lane expressway and 4 plus 4 lane highway. Twitter@NarendraModi
Modi, along with Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, visited an exhibition to review progress of Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Twitter@PIB
Modi visited a digital art gallery in Haryana's Kundli before inaugurating Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Twitter@PIB
Modi then reached Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to dedicate the EPE to the nation. The 135-kilometre expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore in 500 days. Twitter@NarendraModi
Modi addressed a rally in Baghpat in the presence of Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Lal Khattar. Asserting that infrastructure is a key priority of his government, Modi said Rs 3 lakh crore has been spent on laying a network of 28,000 kilometre of highways. PTI
