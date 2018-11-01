1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said the world's tallest monument will serve as a reminder about his courage to thwart conspiracy to disintegrate India. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar...

2/8 The giant monument, named as the 'Statue of Unity' and built on an islet Sadhu Bet near Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district, is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US and taller than the 153-metre Spring Temple Buddha in China. PTI

3/8 The monument was conceptualised by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister and he had laid the foundation stone for it in 2013. AP

4/8 Built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the height of the statue is 182 metres, including the base of 25 metres. PTI

5/8 Patel, the first Home Minister of Independent India, is credited with merging 550 princely states into the Union of India. He had used force to annex princely states of Junagadh ruled by Nawab and Hyderabad ruled by nizam, both of whom had wished not to merge their states with the India union. PTI

6/8 Wednesday's ceremony, which coincided with the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel, also known as the 'Iron man of India, was attended by Gujarat governor OP Kohli, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP chief Amit Shah besides a number of other leaders hailing from Gujarat. PTI

7/8 Modi, in his 55-minute speech, said, "It was the sentiment of crores of Indians that the man who united the country should get honour he deserved." He said it was the responsibility of the people to give a befitting reply to the efforts "aimed at dividing the country". PTI