Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Sikkim's first airport and dedicated it to the nation. The first commercial flight from Pakyong is expected to take off on 4 October. Twitter/@narendramodi

Narendra Modi said that with the inauguration of the New Greenfield Airport in Pakyong, the country currently has 100 functional airports. "We are committed to make the North East an engine for India's growth story. For the first time since independence, increasing connectivity by both air and rail, as well as bringing electricity to the remote areas of the North East, has been stressed." Twitter/@narendramodi

The prime minister also promised that the airport in Sikkim will not just improve connectivity to the "landlocked and bordering" Sikkim, it will also boost tourism and other economic activities in the state. PTI

The New Greenfield Airport in Pakyong was inaugurated nine years after its foundation stone was laid around 33 kilometres from Gangtok in 2009. It is located around 60 kilometres from the India-China border and is spread across over 201 acres. Twitter/@narendramodi

Modi addressed people after inaugurating the airport, blaming previous governments for working at a slow pace that stalled development in Sikkim. He added that since Independence, the country had only 65 airports till 2014. But in the past four years, his government had built 35 airports. Twitter/@narendramodi