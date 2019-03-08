1/5 Days before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, when the Election Commission announces the dates for Lok Sabha election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an inauguration spree in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI Days before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in, when the Election Commission announces the dates...

He began his visit by praying at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where he laid the foundation stone for the beautification and strengthening of the approach road. Modi also inspected the project site.

Apart from addressing a public gathering, Modi also attended the National Women Livelihood Meet 2019 at the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul in Varanasi. Members of the women self-help groups shared their experiences with the prime minister.

From Varanasi, the prime minister headed to Kanpur, where he unveiled the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit. He also inaugurated the Lucknow Metro Rail Project. Later, he addressed a gathering of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiaries.