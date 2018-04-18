1/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart, Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street. Twitter@MEAIndia
The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration. Modi was greeted with the customary handshake by May. Twitter@MEAIndia
Modi had landed in Britain from Stockholm for bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Twitter@MEAIndia
He was received at the airport by UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who said he was "excited" that India-UK bilateral trade is growing at 15 percent a year and the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages". PTI
Later, the prime minister met Prince Charles, at the Science Museum in London to explore the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition. Twitter@MEAIndia
He also interacted with scientists and innovators based in the UK. Later, he garlanded the Basaveshwara statue on the banks of the river Thames, which Modi had inaugurated during his last visit to the UK in 2015.
Twitter@MEAIndia
