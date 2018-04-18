1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart, Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street. Twitter@MEAIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a...

2/6 The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration. Modi was greeted with the customary handshake by May. Twitter@MEAIndia

3/6 Modi had landed in Britain from Stockholm for bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Twitter@MEAIndia

4/6 He was received at the airport by UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who said he was "excited" that India-UK bilateral trade is growing at 15 percent a year and the visit will help build on "huge economic advantages". PTI

5/6 Later, the prime minister met Prince Charles, at the Science Museum in London to explore the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition. Twitter@MEAIndia