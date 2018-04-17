1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in the capital of Sweden, the first bilateral...

2/5 He was received by Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Lofven, on his arrival at the airport. PTI He was received by Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Lofven, on his arrival at the airport. PTI

3/5 Lofven and Modi attended a working lunch at the government building Rosenbad in Stockholm. The two leaders later had a "productive exchange" of views on bilateral and regional issues. AP Lofven and Modi attended a working lunch at the government building Rosenbad in Stockholm. The...

4/5 In the joint press statement, Modi said that India and Sweden have agreed on an innovation partnership and a joint action plan. PTI In the joint press statement, Modi said that India and Sweden have agreed on an innovation...