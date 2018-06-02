1/7
During his three-day visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at the Mariamman Temple on Saturday. The temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore, he tweeted. Twitter@narendramodi
2/7
Modi, who was the keynote speaker at the Shangri-La Dialogue, also met US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on the sidelines of the meet. Twitter@MEAIndia
3/7
An orchid, Dendrobrium Narendra Modi, was also named after the prime minister to mark his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore on Saturday. Twitter@MEAIndia
4/7
Modi unveiled a plaque marking the site where Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes were immersed at the Clifford Pier in Singapore along with former prime minister of Singapore ESM Goh Chok Tong. Twitter@narendramodi
5/7
Exploring Singapore's heritage, Modi also visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum accompanied by Singapore's culture minister Grace Fu Hai Yien. Twitter@MEA
6/7
He also unveiled Kala Sangam, a platform created by the High Commission of India and Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore for Indian artisans to demonstrate their craft, make and sell their products. Twitter@MEAIndia
7/7
In the last leg of his Singapore tour, Modi visited the Changi Naval Base along with Singapore's senior minister of state for defence Mohamad Maliki Osman. India and Singapore have been conducting uninterrupted joint naval exercises since the last 25 years. Twitter@narendramodi
