1/7 During his three-day visit to Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at the Mariamman Temple on Saturday. The temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore, he tweeted.

2/7 Modi, who was the keynote speaker at the Shangri-La Dialogue, also met US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on the sidelines of the meet.

3/7 An orchid, Dendrobrium Narendra Modi, was also named after the prime minister to mark his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore on Saturday.

4/7 Modi unveiled a plaque marking the site where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the Clifford Pier in Singapore along with former prime minister of Singapore ESM Goh Chok Tong.

5/7 Exploring Singapore's heritage, Modi also visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum accompanied by Singapore's culture minister Grace Fu Hai Yien.

6/7 He also unveiled Kala Sangam, a platform created by the High Commission of India and Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore for Indian artisans to demonstrate their craft, make and sell their products.