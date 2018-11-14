1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (14 November 2018) as part of his two-day visit to the country. He was welcomed by several dignitaries upon his arrival. Twitter/@PIB_India Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (14 November 2018) as part of his...

2/7 During his two day visit, Modi attended the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit. Modi was welcomed by the Indian diaspora as well. Twitter/@PIB_India

3/7 Modi delivered a key note address at the Singapore Fintech Summit and praised digital transactions and needs of digital economy. Twitter/PIB_India

4/7 On the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, Modi met Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity and regional economic integration. Twitter/@PIB_India

5/7 Modi also met US vice president Mike Pence on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. The leaders discussed all aspects of global strategic partnership based on growing convergence of interests on regional and global issues. Twitter/@PIB_India