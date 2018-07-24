1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Africa tour with Rwanda and arrived in the country on Monday as part of India's outreach to the resource-rich continent. He also held one-on-one talks with Rwanda's president Paul Kagame. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Africa tour with Rwanda and arrived in the country on...

2/6 India has extended $200 million lines of credit to Rwanda for its economic development, signed a defence cooperation agreement and will soon open a High Commission in Rwanda. PTI

3/6 Modi also praised the Indian community's "very positive" influence on the India-Rwanda friendship and said that in every part of the world, the Indian diaspora is distinguishing itself and making the countrymen proud of its accomplishments. PTI

4/6 Modi also visited the Genocide Memorial Centre which honours over 250,000 victims of Rwanda's mass killings in 1994. PTI

5/6 Modi on Tuesday gifted 200 cows to villagers in Rwanda to support Kagame's ambitious initiative for poverty reduction and tackling childhood malnutrition. Twitter @narendramodi