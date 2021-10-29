Narendra Modi in Rome: What the prime minister can expect when he meets Pope Francis

3/7

This meeting of Pope Francis and Cuba's Fidel Castro is historic. As The Atlantic had said: When the bishop of Rome hangs out with one of the world’s most famous Communist revolutionaries, what do the two chat about? The two met for about half an hour during Pope Francis' visit to Cuba in 2015. The two did a book swap, including a bonus CD for Castro. The former Cuban president gave the pope a book by a Brazilian priest called Fidel and Religion. Francis returned the favour with several books by the priest Don Alessandro Pronzato. AFP