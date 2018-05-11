1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Nepal on Friday assuring the Himalayan country that it will be at the top of India's Neighbourhood First policy. Twitter @MEAIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Nepal on Friday assuring the...

2/7 Modi arrived at Janakpur on Friday morning to pay visit to the famed Janaki temple and offer special prayers. He was received by Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut at the airport.

3/7 Modi also met his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli at Janakpur. The duo also inaugurated the the inclusion of Janakpur at Ramayana Circuit under the Indian government's Swadesh Darshan scheme. In the afternoon, he attended a civic reception organised by the Janakpur sub-metropolitan city.

4/7 Modi also performed a special puja at the Ram Janaki temple shrine. He also announced a Rs 100 crore package for the development of Janakpur and its surrounding areas. Janakpur is known as the birth place of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama.

5/7 The duo also inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya — the two sacred cities for Hindus.

6/7 Later Modi reached Kathmandu where he was accorded a 21 gun salute and a guard of honour at a ceremonial function at the Nepal Army Pavilion.