1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an interactive session with the Indian diaspora 'Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath' at the historic Central Hall Westminster in London on Wednesday. Twitter@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an interactive session with the Indian diaspora 'Bharat ki...

2/6 On recent incidents of rapes of minor girls in the country, Modi expressed grief and called it an evil of not just the individual but also of the society. Don't politicise rape, he said. Twitter@PIB_India On recent incidents of rapes of minor girls in the country, Modi expressed grief and called it an...

3/6 He took several digs at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, and said that the pace of work of his government was much faster than of the previous UPA government. Twitter@narendramodi He took several digs at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, and said that the pace of work...

4/6 In a veiled message to Pakistan, Modi also said that antics of those exporting terror will not be tolerated. The interaction was moderated by Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification. Twitter@PIB_India In a veiled message to Pakistan, Modi also said that antics of those exporting terror will not be...

5/6 Earlier on Wednesday, Modi met Prince Charles at an exhibition on Indian science and innovation in London after holding bilateral talks with British prime minister Theresa May. AP Earlier on Wednesday, Modi met Prince Charles at an exhibition on Indian science and innovation...