1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four public rallies in Karnataka on Saturday. He gave a speech at Tumakuru and focussed on water and farmers' issues. He also attacked the Congress and said that the party is a party of lies. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four public rallies in Karnataka on Saturday. He gave a...

2/6 The prime minister also alleged a pact between the Congress and JD(S). He further said that the JD(S) does not have the capability to form a government in Karnataka and expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state. Twitter @narendramodi The prime minister also alleged a pact between the Congress and JD(S). He further said that the...

3/6 Modi also addressed a rally in Shivamogga along with BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. The prime minister launched a blistering attack on the Congress over corruption. He said that there is no difference between the 'C' of Congress and the 'C' of corruption. Twitter @narendramodi Modi also addressed a rally in Shivamogga along with BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS...

4/6 In Mangaluru, the prime minister said opposing him was the Congress's only agenda. He also said that Congress, which ruled the country for decades, with "one family" in power for most part, neglected the poor and farmers. Twitter @narendramodi In Mangaluru, the prime minister said opposing him was the Congress's only agenda. He also said...

5/6 Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said that the party will be reduced to 'PPP Congress' — P for Punjab, P for Puducherry, and P for Parivar (family) after Karnataka election results. He also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and even the chief minister's post. Twitter @narendramodi Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said that the party will be reduced to 'PPP Congress' — P for...