1/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit....
2/8
On his second day, Modi interacted with the Indian community in Japan and spoke about the history and future of India-Japan relations. Twitter/@narendramodi
On his second day, Modi interacted with the Indian community in Japan and spoke about the history...
3/8
Modi gave a sppech during the 'Make in India, Digital Partnership and India-Japan Partnership in Africa seminar. PTI
Modi gave a sppech during the 'Make in India, Digital Partnership and India-Japan Partnership in...
4/8
Modi addressed Indian and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and encouraged deepening of dialogue on infrastructure, capacity building and communication. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Modi addressed Indian and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and encouraged deepening of dialogue...
5/8
A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture and Ministry of Ayush in the field of healthcare and wellness was exchanged. Twitter/@MEAIndia
A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture and Ministry of Ayush in the field of...
6/8
Shinzo Abe, left, escorted Modi while reviewing an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence. AP
Shinzo Abe, left, escorted Modi while reviewing an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's...
7/8
During the delegation level talks, Modi and Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe reviewed developments in bilateral relations. Twitter/@MEAIndia
During the delegation level talks, Modi and Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe reviewed developments...
8/8
India and Japan signed six agreements, including on a high speed rail project and naval co-operation, and also agreed to hold 2+2 dialogue. Twitter/@MEAIndia
India and Japan signed six agreements, including on a high speed rail project and naval...