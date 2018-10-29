1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. Twitter/@MEAIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit....

2/8 On his second day, Modi interacted with the Indian community in Japan and spoke about the history and future of India-Japan relations. Twitter/@narendramodi On his second day, Modi interacted with the Indian community in Japan and spoke about the history...

3/8 Modi gave a sppech during the 'Make in India, Digital Partnership and India-Japan Partnership in Africa seminar. PTI Modi gave a sppech during the 'Make in India, Digital Partnership and India-Japan Partnership in...

4/8 Modi addressed Indian and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and encouraged deepening of dialogue on infrastructure, capacity building and communication. Twitter/@MEAIndia Modi addressed Indian and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and encouraged deepening of dialogue...

5/8 A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture and Ministry of Ayush in the field of healthcare and wellness was exchanged. Twitter/@MEAIndia A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture and Ministry of Ayush in the field of...

6/8 Shinzo Abe, left, escorted Modi while reviewing an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence. AP Shinzo Abe, left, escorted Modi while reviewing an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's...

7/8 During the delegation level talks, Modi and Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe reviewed developments in bilateral relations. Twitter/@MEAIndia During the delegation level talks, Modi and Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe reviewed developments...