Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid foundation stones for various projects and schemes worth Rs 6,600 crore for the development of Bihar. Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation laying of Motijheel Project, the Bettiah Nagar Parishad Water Supply Scheme and four Ganga Projects besides laying the foundation stone for the doubling of railway lines between Muzaffarpur and Sagauli as well as between Sagauli and Valmikinagar.

While inaugurating the projects, Modi accused the Opposition of trying to create hurdles in the governments' efforts to uplift the poor and the downtrodden. "Today you have a government at the Centre which is working to unite the people of the country while the opposition is working to divide the people," Modi told the National Convention of 'swachhagrahis' in Motihari.

He was addressing over 20,000 swachhagrahis (cleanliness volunteers) at the concluding ceremony of 'Champaran Satyagraha' centenary celebrations. Of the achievements in sanitation, he mentioned that sanitation coverage has expanded from about 40 percent in 2014 to about 80 percent today.

Modi began his address in Bhojpuri and recalled his old association with Champaran, a place made popular by Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi had launched the Champaran Satyagraha on 10 April, 1917 against the British to fight for the rights of farmers who were forced to undertake indigo cultivation.

He dedicated the first phase of the Madhepura Electric Locomotive Factory to the nation. Through video link, Modi flagged off the first 12,000 HP freight electric locomotive and the Champaran Humsafar Express. He described the factory as a prime example of 'Make in India.'

The prime minister showered praise on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for his patience and able administration in fighting corrupt and anti-social forces. "It is not so easy," he said, adding that the Centre extended its full support to Kumar's efforts for social change.