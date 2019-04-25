1/7 A day before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, drawing massive crowds. The prime minister culminated the show of strength with Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. PTI A day before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

2/7 Modi was joined by BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders in the temple town, on a day the Congress ended speculation over its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting against the prime minister by announcing local leader Ajay Rai's candidature. Twitter/@BJP4India

3/7 The six-kilometre-long roadshow passed through several parts of the city, including Lanka, Godhalio and Assi areas, amid cheering crowds, wearing saffron-coloured attires and showering rose petals. Twitter/@BJP4India

4/7 Modi started his roadshow with the garlanding of the statue of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Twitter/@BJP4India

5/7 Chants of 'Modi, Modi' rent the air as BJP supporters danced to music and the beating of drums in front of huge banners reading 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. Twitter/@BJP4India

6/7 The nearly 4-hour roadshow ended at the Dashashwamedh Ghat where Modi took part in the Ganga aarti along with Amit Shah and Adityanath. Twitter/@BJP4India