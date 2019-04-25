A day before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a mega roadshow in Varanasi, drawing massive crowds. The prime minister culminated the show of strength with Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. PTI
Modi was joined by BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders in the temple town, on a day the Congress ended speculation over its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting against the prime minister by announcing local leader Ajay Rai's candidature. Twitter/@BJP4India
The six-kilometre-long roadshow passed through several parts of the city, including Lanka, Godhalio and Assi areas, amid cheering crowds, wearing saffron-coloured attires and showering rose petals. Twitter/@BJP4India
Modi started his roadshow with the garlanding of the statue of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) founder Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Twitter/@BJP4India
Chants of 'Modi, Modi' rent the air as BJP supporters danced to music and the beating of drums in front of huge banners reading 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'. Twitter/@BJP4India
The nearly 4-hour roadshow ended at the Dashashwamedh Ghat where Modi took part in the Ganga aarti along with Amit Shah and Adityanath. Twitter/@BJP4India
Later, Modi also performed a puja. Modi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency and is scheduled to file his nomination on Friday. Twitter/@BJP4India
