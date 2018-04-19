1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, attended the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London on Thursday. Twitter @MEAIndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, attended the...

Modi meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He held bilateral meetings, including with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Australia and the President of Seychelles, on the sidelines of the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Modi also held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May ahead of the summit. The two leaders spoke on various issues like terrorism, visas and immigration.