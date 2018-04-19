1/4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, attended the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London on Thursday. Twitter @MEAIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, attended the...
2/4
Modi meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He held bilateral meetings, including with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Australia and the President of Seychelles, on the sidelines of the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Twitter @PIB_India
Modi meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He held bilateral meetings, including with...
3/4
Modi also held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May ahead of the summit. The two leaders spoke on various issues like terrorism, visas and immigration. Reuters
Modi also held bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May ahead of the summit. The...
4/4
Queen Elizabeth II speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). She appealed to Commonwealth leaders to appoint her son, Prince Charles, to succeed her as their head, making her first direct intervention into a succession plan for the 53-member grouping. Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II speaking at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). She appealed...