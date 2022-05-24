Narendra Modi concludes Day 1 of his Tokyo trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among its member nations and discuss developments in the Indo-Pacific region
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tokyo on Monday morning. Twitter/ @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was received by the Japanese delegation at the Tokyo airport. Twitter/ @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community in Tokyo. Twitter/ @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the tricolour. He praised him for his fluency in Hindi. Twitter/ @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of UNIQLO in Tokyo. Twitter/@PMOIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of NEC Corporation. Twitter/@PMOIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Osamu Suzuki (extreme left) in Tokyo on Monday. Twitter/@PMOIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a roundtable with Japanese business leaders, in which top executives and CEOs of 34 Japanese companies participated. Twitter/@narendramodi
US President Joe Biden launched a new Asia-Pacific trade initiative, with 13 countries including India and Japan signing up, on Monday in Tokyo. Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity with US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and other regional leaders via video link at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on Monday/AFP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Tokyo on Monday. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Indian community in Tokyo. Twitter/ @MEAIndia