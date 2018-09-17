1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He is also likely to inaugurate several development projects in Uttar Pradesh, worth crores of rupees, on Monday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday on Monday in his parliamentary...

2/7 Union minister Prakash Javadekar and his Cabinet colleague Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi unveiled a 568-kg ladoo on the occasion on Monday in New Delhi. Javadekar participated at an event celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Swachhta Diwas' and said that the sanitation coverage in the country had significantly increased in the country in last four years. PTI

3/7 Wishes poured for Modi from different parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, BJP workers offered prayers on prime minister's birthday and performed 'hawan'. PTI

4/7 Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar greeted the prime minister on Twitter, where he wished for Modi's good health and long life. In Patna, National Democratic Alliance supporters poured milk on a portrait of Modi to celebrate the day. PTI

5/7 Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, accompanied by cabinet ministers attended a health camp organised in view of Modi's birthday. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also wished Modi. "May God bless you (with) healthy and long life, success and strength to live up to the expectations of 125 crore Indians and fulfil the dream and promises shown and given to the people," Yadav tweeted. PTI

6/7 BJP had observed 'Seva Diwas' across the nation in 2017 on the prime minister's birthday. This year party leaders attended medical camps, blood donation events, and cleanliness drives across the nation. In Amritsar, BJP leader Shwait Malik and other workers took part in a cleanliness drive. PTI