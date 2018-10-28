1/5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Saturday for a two-day official visit to take part in the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Upon his arrival, Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora in Japan which welcomed him with great enthusiasm. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Modi was received by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a hug on his arrival at the Hotel Mt. Fuji in Yamanashi. This is the 12th meeting between the two leaders in the last four years. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Modi and Abe visited the FANUC Corporation, one of the largest makers of industrial robots in the world in Yamanashi, and took a tour the robotics and automation facilities. Twitter/@MEAIndia
Shinzo Abe hosted Modi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi. Modi is the first foreign leader to be invited to the villa. Twitter/@MEAIndia
