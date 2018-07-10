1/5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday and the two leaders addressed a joint press conference. They agreed to significantly enhance cooperation in a range of areas including defence and security, artificial intelligence and trade. PTI
2/5
The two countries inked a total of 10 agreements covering a broad spectrum of areas for cooperation and signed a document to facilitate negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). PTI
3/5
The two sides also released a vision document articulating ways to boost their strategic cooperation and reaffirming convergence of their views in dealing with maritime conflicts. PTI
4/5
Earlier in the day, Moon was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and the prime minister. PTI
5/5
On Monday, Moon had jointly inaugurated the world's largest mobile phone factory in Noida with Modi. The two leaders had also travelled in the metro to Noida while heading for the inauguration of the Samsung facility. PTI
