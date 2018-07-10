1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday and the two leaders addressed a joint press conference. They agreed to significantly enhance cooperation in a range of areas including defence and security, artificial intelligence and trade. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday and...

2/5 The two countries inked a total of 10 agreements covering a broad spectrum of areas for cooperation and signed a document to facilitate negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). PTI

3/5 The two sides also released a vision document articulating ways to boost their strategic cooperation and reaffirming convergence of their views in dealing with maritime conflicts. PTI

4/5 Earlier in the day, Moon was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind and the prime minister. PTI