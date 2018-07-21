1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Kisan Kalyan' rally at Shahjahanpur on Saturday and took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the "unwanted hug" he received from the Congress president in Parliament, and said the coming together of many parties against the BJP will only help the 'lotus' bloom. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Kisan Kalyan' rally at Shahjahanpur on Saturday and...

2/4 The 'Kisan Kalyan' rally in Shahjahanpur's Roza region is Modi's fifth public address in Uttar Pradesh in three weeks. Slamming Opposition parties, he said they were running after the prime minister's chair, ignoring the poor, youth and farmers. PTI The 'Kisan Kalyan' rally in Shahjahanpur's Roza region is Modi's fifth public address in Uttar...

3/4 Accusing previous governments of not having the will to help farmers, Modi listed the key decisions taken by his government for the welfare of farmers. He also said that for the first time the government has decided to allow mills to produce ethanol from molasses and sugarcane juice from 1 December. PTI Accusing previous governments of not having the will to help farmers, Modi listed the key...