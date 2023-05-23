'Namaste Australia': PM Modi gets rockstar welcome at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena
Chants of 'Modi, Modi' filled the air at Qudos Bank Arena as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora. His Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said even Bruce Springsteen did not get such a welcome
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the world’s most popular leaders. The event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney was proof. It was a packed house, where Modi addressed the Indian diaspora. Australian PM Anthony Albanese compared him to rockstar Bruce Springsteen, saying even he didn’t get a welcome as Modi has.. AP
PM Modi at the community event in Sydney said, “Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs – Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect.” AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre), shakes hands with New South Wales premier Chris Mines as Australian PM Anthony Albanese (left), looks on during the event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The prime minister said to the thousands in attendance, “Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is – all of you Indians who live in Australia.” AP
Prior to Modi’s address, dancers performed traditional Indian routines at the event. It was a colourful affair and Modi thanked Albanese for making time out for it. “This shows his love for Indians… I thank the Australian pm for laying the foundation of ‘Little India’ with me,” said PM Modi.. AP
Dancers wave the Australian and Indian national flags as they perform ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. AP
Over 21,000 people gathered at the Qudos Bank Arena, chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. Many Indians travelled from various parts of Australia to Sydney for the event. AP
In his rousing speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the cooking TV show ‘Masterchef’, Yoga, tennis, movies and culturally diverse Indian community as examples of the strengthening bond between the two countries. AP
PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Albanese are welcomed as they arrive for the Indian community event in Sydney. News18 quoted NRI Shashi Prabha saying, “All of us are excited for PM Modi to arrive. That is the most important thing for us at the moment.” AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian prime minster Anthony Albanese are welcomed by an Aboriginal man as they arrive for the Indian community event in Sydney. AP
People dance in the street and wave Indian and Australian flags from cars as they wait hoping Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might visit the suburb of Harris Park in Sydney. AP
Indian expats wearing traditional turbans walk through Sydney Airport, carrying the Modi Airways banner, in Sydney. “The Indian Australian community is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after nine years. He visited Australia in 2014 and was greeted by a large crowd at Sydney’s community reception,” Jay Shah, one of IADF’s directors, told the Special Broadcasting Service, an Australian hybrid-funded public service broadcaster. AP
Hundreds of Indian Australians have arrived on a charter flight from Melbourne to Sydney to attend a community event for visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Upon his arrival, PM Modi also spoke with notable Australian public figures involved in a range of professions, including science, artificial intelligence, social work, and the arts, and he urged them to do their part to improve ties between India and Australia. AP