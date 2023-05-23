'Namaste Australia': PM Modi gets rockstar welcome at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena

2/12

PM Modi at the community event in Sydney said, “Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs – Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by ‘Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect.” AP