'My body, my choice': US erupts in anger as SC strikes down Roe v Wade
The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v Wade
A woman holds up a sign outside a federal courthouse to protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion in Los Angeles, Friday, 24 June 24, 2022. AP
The US Supreme Court on Saturday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Here, abortion-rights supporter Lori Williams listens to a speech during a protest in West Hollywood, California. AP
People attend an abortion-rights protest at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, 24 June, 2022, in Salt Lake City. AP
Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, 24 June, 2022, in Austin, Texas. AP
A woman holds up a coat hanger symbolising unsafe, illegal abortions during a protest outside a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, 24 June, 2022. AP
People protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington. AP\
People march through Downtown Atlanta on Friday, 24 June, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. AP
Supporters gather for a Pro-Choice rally at Federal Plaza, Friday, 24 June, 2022, in Chicago, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. AP
A woman protests for abortion-rights while wearing a dress of famous Democratic women's faces, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, 24 June, 2022. AP
Abortion-rights activists march on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Friday, 24 June, 2022, in New York. AP
Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, 24 June, 2022, in Phoenix. AP
Abortion-rights protesters participates in rally following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion at Philip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, Friday, 24 June, 2022. AP
Protestor at downtown Atlanta, 24 June, 2022, following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. AP
Abortion-rights demonstrators dressed in all black and carrying black umbrellas march past the US Capitol, Friday, 24 June, 2022. AP
Abortion-rights protesters gather following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion at the Philip Burton Federal Building in San Francisco, Friday, 24 June, 2022. AP
A pregnant protester is pictured with a message on her shirt in support of abortion rights during a march, Friday, 24 June, 2022, in Seattle. AP