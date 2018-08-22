1/6 Bosnian Muslims in prayer during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Kraljeva Sutjeska near Kakanj in Bosnia and Herzegovina on 21 August, 2018. Reuters/Dado Ruvic Bosnian Muslims in prayer during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at a mosque in Kraljeva...

A Rohingya refugee girl tries on a new dress at a shop to celebrate Eid in the Kutupaloong refugee camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar. Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Muslims the world over. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Vendors at a livestock market in Kabul, Afghanistan on 20 August, 2018 waiting for customers ahead of Eid al-Adha. Traditionally, the festival follows the sacrifice of a ram as an offering to God. However, some in Egypt have also taken to sacrificing camels on the occasion of Eid. Reuters/ Omar Sobhani

A man in Palestine plays with his child following morning prayers that mark the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on 21 August, 2018. Reuters/Ammar Awad

A Rohingya refugee man returns to the camp after buying a cow ahead of Eid al-Adha to sacrifice in the Kutupaloong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on 21 August, 2018. Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain