1/7 Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was be celebrated across the country on Wednesday as the moon was sighted in India on Tuesday. PTI Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, was be celebrated across...

2/7 People were seen exchanging greetings after offering 'namaz' at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. PTI People were seen exchanging greetings after offering 'namaz' at Jama Masjid in New Delhi. PTI

3/7 Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm in other South Asian countries as well. In this image from Indonesia, Muslims offered Eid al-Fitr prayer in Jakarta. AP Eid-ul-Fitr symbolises peace and brotherhood. The festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm in...

4/7 The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek blessings of the divine. Devotees offer 'namaz' at the footsteps of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque, in New Delhi. PTI The festival is marked with feasts and the faithful offers prayers at mosques and idgahs to seek...

5/7 In this image from Kolkata, Muslims greet each other after offering 'namaz' at Red Road. PTI In this image from Kolkata, Muslims greet each other after offering 'namaz' at Red Road. PTI

6/7 The festival of Eid was celebrated with much fanfare across Jammu and Kashmir as well but specific incidents of clashes and protest marred the celebrations. ANI The festival of Eid was celebrated with much fanfare across Jammu and Kashmir as well but...