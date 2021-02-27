3/10

"What makes Mumbai different from other cities, is the fact that here heritage is living," says Bharat Gothoskar, Founder Khaki Tours. Most of these office heritage buildings are inaccessible during weekdays, but the Government of Maharashtra has now arranged for them to be accessible during the weekends, starting with the BMC heritage walk. Aditya Thackeray, the tourism and environment minister of Maharashtra is also in talks with the High Court, University of Mumbai, Vidhan Bhavan so that they can potentially be opened for the public soon. For this BMC walk, Thackeray wanted it to be properly curated and that's where Khakhi Tours came in. Ever since its inception in 2015, Khakhi Tours has been creating awareness about Mumbai’s history and heritage in a fun and interesting manner using walks and open-jeep tours across the city. "Frankly, I didn't expect the response to be so good, but we are sold out for two weeks from now. Initially, we started with four walks a weekend, then we increased it to 8 and now we have 12 walks every weekend. Every walk has 20 people and we maintain social distancing; we have amplifiers so that people can listen to the tour guide even while keeping a safe distance," adds Gothoskar. Photo courtesy of the BMC.