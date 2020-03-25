1/6 The streets of Mumbai wore a deserted look on Sunday, following the call to observe a 14-hour long nationwide Janata curfew given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the social distancing measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Image credits: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost The streets of Mumbai wore a deserted look on Sunday, following the call to observe a 14-hour...

2/6 In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus and had asked the entire country to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday. Many states had already begun imposing social distancing measures such as encouraging work from home to varying degrees. Image credits: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

3/6 Residents also responded to the prime minister's suggestion of showing appreciation to health workers and those providing essential services by standing at their windows and balconies and clapping their hands at 5 pm. Many even went beyond the 5 minute period suggested by him and continued clapping. Image credits: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

4/6 The usually crowded local train stations were also empty. Late on Sunday, authorities announced that local train services would be restricted only for those providing essential services and for those needing to access emergency services. Image credits: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost

5/6 In what many saw as a precursors to a longer, more vigilant lockdown, government and private offices remained shut and only those providing essential services continued to work. Image credits: Sachin Gokhale/ Firstpost