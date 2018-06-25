1/5 As the southwest monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai bringing heavy showers, BMC workers and NDRF officials were on high alert. Local train services of the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and on the Harbour Line corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes, officials said. PTI As the southwest monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai bringing heavy showers, BMC workers and...

2/5 Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places. The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rain in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours.

3/5 Certain diversions were made due to waterlogging on few routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

4/5 People walk through a water-logged street after heavy rains, in Thane on Monday.