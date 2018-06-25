1/5
As the southwest monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai bringing heavy showers, BMC workers and NDRF officials were on high alert. Local train services of the Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR) and on the Harbour Line corridor were running late by 5 to 10 minutes, officials said. PTI
As the southwest monsoon picked up momentum in Mumbai bringing heavy showers, BMC workers and...
2/5
Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel, were flooded with water up to two to three feet, and vehicles got stuck in some places. The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rain in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours. PTI
Owing to the heavy showers, several parts of the city, like Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata,...
3/5
Certain diversions were made due to waterlogging on few routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). PTI
Certain diversions were made due to waterlogging on few routes of bus services of the...
4/5
People walk through a water-logged street after heavy rains, in Thane on Monday. PTI
People walk through a water-logged street after heavy rains, in Thane on Monday. PTI
5/5
On Monday morning, a huge part of a compound caved in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15 cars were damaged with some vehicles getting buried under the debris. A 37-year-old woman was critically injured in the process. PTI
On Monday morning, a huge part of a compound caved in at Antop Hill area in Wadala. Around 15...