1/7 Mumbai witnessed the second highest rainfall in a 24-hour period in the last 45 years on Tuesday. With IMD forecasting heavy rains, authorities declared a public holiday on 2 July and advised people against stepping out of their houses. Image courtesy: Twitter/ @ANI

2/7 Heavy water-logging was witnessed in areas like Kurla, Sion, King's Circle and Andheri. Twitter/ @ANI

3/7 Atleast 1,000 people were evacuated from Kurla to safer areas with the help of NDRF, Navy rescue teams, fire brigade and local volunteers. Twitter/@ANI

4/7 A SpiceJet flight overshot the runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rainfall on Monday, after which the main runway was shut down. As many as 203 flights were cancelled or diverted to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru airports. Twitter/@ANI

5/7 Twenty-four people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai early on Tuesday. Four more people were killed in separate rain related incidents in the city. Twitter/@ANI

6/7 Five people died in rain related incidents in adjoining Thane and Palghar districts amid heavy rainfall. Rail service between Nallasopara and Vasai in Palghar district were terminated as railway tracks were submerged. Twitter/@WesternRly