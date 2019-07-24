1/8 Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, which has led to waterlogging in several suburbs of the city, like Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri, and Sakinaka. In the city's Andheri area, eight people were injured after a collision between three cars due to low visibility early on Wednesday morning. AP Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, which...

2/8 The BMC reported heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. Earlier in the day, a part of a hill collapsed on eight to 10 vacated huts in the Valmiki Nagar Slum, opposite Himalaya Society, Asalpha. The huts had been vacated for safety concerns by the fire brigade. Police and ward staff are on the spot. So far, no injuries have been reported. AP.

3/8 Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat tweeted that currently, intense thunder clouds are over Mumbai and its suburbs. "Heavy rain to continue for the next few hours. Intensity may go down by tomorrow (Thursday) but, moderate with one or two heavy spells are possible," he said. PTI.

4/8 On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of heavy rainfall for the city, stating that a cyclonic circulation was likely to bring more showers to the city over Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra have been warned of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on both the days, reports said. PTI

5/8 After a week-long dry spell, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts during the night and on Wednesday morning, causing flooding in some areas and slowing down local trains and road traffic movement. PTI

6/8 Nearly 171mm rainfall was recorded at the India Meteorological Department observatory at Colaba in south Mumbai between 8.30am on Tuesday and 5.30am on Wednesday, an IMD official said. PTI

7/8 The observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 58mm downpour in the same period, he added. Some buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were diverted due to water-logging on a few routes in the city, BMC said. PTI