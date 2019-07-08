1/6 After a break of few days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. School children wade through a waterlogged street, following heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai. PTI After a break of few days, heavy rains returned to Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday...

2/6 The suburban areas received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am, an official at the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre here said. A commuter walks in a flooded underpass during heavy rains in Mumbai. AFP The suburban areas received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am, an...

3/6 Several local trains on the Central and Western lines were also cancelled due to flooding on the tracks, railway officials said. Passengers at Thane railway station after heavy monsoon rains hit the local train services,. PTI Several local trains on the Central and Western lines were also cancelled due to flooding on the...

4/6 The heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city, the IMD official said. A viral video showed a gaping manhole in Chembur swallowing a bike. PTI swallowing a bike. PTI The heavy cloud formation was bringing more rains to the city, the IMD official said. A viral...

5/6 Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work. The metropolis and its adjoining areas received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end-early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and air traffic. PTI Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of...