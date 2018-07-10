1/9 Torrential rain continued to lash the metropolis and its neighbouring areas for the second day on Tuesday, disrupting railway services and normal life. PTI Torrential rain continued to lash the metropolis and its neighbouring areas for the second day on...

2/9 Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, on Tuesday moved at the snail's pace due to water-logging of the tracks, resulting in harrowing times for

lakhs of office-goers and other commuters. PTI Local trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, on Tuesday moved at the snail's pace due to...

3/9 The IMD's Colaba observatory (for Mumbai) recorded 165.8 millimetres rainfall in the 24-hour period of 8.30 am on Monday till 8.30 am on Tuesday. The Santacruz observatory, which records rainfall for suburban Mumbai, reported 184.3 millimetres rainfall in the same period. PTI The IMD's Colaba observatory (for Mumbai) recorded 165.8 millimetres rainfall in the 24-hour...

4/9 There were reports of water logging form several areas, including Hindmata, Parel, King's Circle, Dharavi, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Mulund, Dadar and Borivali, a BMC disaster management unit official said. Reuters There were reports of water logging form several areas, including Hindmata, Parel, King's Circle,...

5/9 Vehicular movement was slow on the Western Express Highway. However, traffic movement on the Eastern Express Highway was normal. Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses on 14 routes were diverted, a BEST spokesperson said. PTI Vehicular movement was slow on the Western Express Highway. However, traffic movement on the...

6/9 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people not to believe rumours, doing rounds on the social media, of a cyclone approaching the city. Reuters The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people not to believe rumours, doing...

7/9 The downpour flooded many roads and streets in low-lying areas of the city and its adjoining districts of Palghar and Thane. People at some places were seen wading through waist-deep water. PTI The downpour flooded many roads and streets in low-lying areas of the city and its adjoining...

8/9 Dabbawalas suspended their tiffin delivery services due to the rough weather. "We did not collect tiffins on Tuesday because of the water-logging across the city. Our people were finding it hard to wade through knee-deep water on their bicycles," Mumbai Dabbawalas' Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar said. Reuters Dabbawalas suspended their tiffin delivery services due to the rough weather. "We did not collect...