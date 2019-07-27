1/5 Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the adjoining areas, which led to flooding in several parts. The downpour led to traffic snarls and cancellation of several flights. It also affected the movement of trains. Seen here, water-logging at Road No. 6 in Sion, following heavy rainfall overnight. ANI Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the adjoining areas, which led to flooding in several parts. The...

2/5 The long-distance Mahalaxmi Express got stuck near Badlapur in Thane district due to flooding of tracks. However, with the prompt response of authorities and deployment of NDRF, any casualties were avoided. At the time of writing this report, over 600 people had already been rescued by NDRF and navy's flood relief teams. ANI The long-distance Mahalaxmi Express got stuck near Badlapur in Thane district due to flooding of...

3/5 Apart from Mumbai suburbs, old residential areas towards the southern parts of the city weren't spared from nature's wrath either. Poor urban planning and drainage systems were at show when areas like Sion, Chembur, Matunga etc faced severe waterlogging after torrential rainfall that started Friday after a prolonged dry spell in the ongoing monsoon season. ANI Apart from Mumbai suburbs, old residential areas towards the southern parts of the city weren't...

4/5 The waterlogging in several low-lying areas like Kalyan, Nala Sopara, Mira Bhayander, Badlapur etc threw life out of gear. Stray animals and bovines stuck in stables mutely suffered the situation. ANI The waterlogging in several low-lying areas like Kalyan, Nala Sopara, Mira Bhayander, Badlapur...