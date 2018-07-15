1/7 Mumbai on Saturday witnessed the second highest tide of the season at 4.96 metres, causing shantytowns close to the coast to flood. PTI Mumbai on Saturday witnessed the second highest tide of the season at 4.96 metres, causing...

2/7 The sea threw out as much as 361 tonnes of garbage on the city's beaches and seafronts during Saturday's high tide. PTI

3/7 Mumbai's Marine Drive, famous for its scenic and picturesque view, on Saturday was strewn with tonnes of garbage washed ashore. Twitter/@DighavkarKiran

4/7 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said they collected around nine metric tonnes of trash from the road near Marine Drive on Saturday. Twitter/@DighavkarKiran

5/7 Around 30 labourers, a big compactor vehicle and two mini dumpers were used by the BMC to clean the promenade. The labourers, who usually take an hour to clean the stretch, took two-and-a-half hours on Saturday. Twitter/@DighavkarKiran

6/7 Officials said the waste, which included plastic, thermocol and glass bottles, was washed onto the shore during the high tide. Twitter/@DighavkarKiran