1/3 Rescue work in progress after a foot overbridge near the CSMT station in south Mumbai collapsed on Thursday. The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station. PTI

2/3 At least four persons have been killed in the incident. All the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. The incident took place around 7.30 pm. PTI