1/5 At least five persons were killed and 29 injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near the CSMT station in south Mumbai collapsed Thursday evening. Image procured by Sachin Gokhale At least five persons were killed and 29 injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near...

2/5 The bridge which connected the area near the Times of India building with the CSMT station was commonly known as 'Kasab bridge' as the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the terror strike. Sachin Gokhale The bridge which connected the area near the Times of India building with the CSMT station was...

3/5 Rescue work in progress after a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday. The bridge also connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station. PTI Rescue work in progress after a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday. The bridge also connected...

4/5 All the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. The incident took place around 7.30 pm. PTI All the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals. The incident took place around 7.30 pm. PTI