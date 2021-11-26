Mumbai 26/11 attacks: 13 years on, images that recount the horror
On 26 November 2008, Mumbai was rocked to its core when ten men stormed the financial capital of the country with the sole aim of unleashing terror and destruction. Thirteen years later, we revisit the attacks and salute those who laid down their lives in the attack
1/8
Thirteen years ago, 10 men stormed into Mumbai on 26 November by the sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at multiple places, including the famous Taj hotel, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores. The event has left a scar on the minds and hearts of survivors and their families. AFP
2/8
The ghastly attacks, which began on 26 November 2008, lasted for four days. The terrorists struck at the famous Taj Hotel, The Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the St Xavier's College. AFP
3/8
Amid the horror of the attack, also came the stories of bravery displayed by the common man. It has been reported that the chef and other staff at the Taj Mahal hotel did everything they could to keep their guests safe. The Taj staff kept calm, according to the guests, and constantly went around offering water and asking people if they needed anything else. When a fire broke out at the hotel, the staff evacuated the guests first. AFP
4/8
Mumbai was left shocked and its peace came to a grinding halt when the Laskhar-e-Toiba terrorists took guests at the Taj and Oberoi hotels as hostages. Efforts by the Indian security forces ended the siege at the Oberoi Trident around midday on 28 November and at the Taj Mahal Palace on the morning of the following day. AFP
5/8
At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of India's busiest railway stations, two gunmen unleashed terror when they opened fire at the passenger hall using AK-47 rifles. The attackers killed 58 people and injured 104 others. AFP
6/8
Nariman House, a Jewish centre in Colaba known as the Mumbai Chabad House, was taken over by two attackers and several residents were held hostage. Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka Holtzberg, who was six months pregnant, were murdered with four other hostages inside the house by the attackers. AFP
7/8
Leopold Cafe, a popular eatery in Colaba, was one of the first sites to be attack during the dreadful night. The cafe was a popular haunt for foreigners who visit Mumbai. AFP
8/8
These might be one of the most haunting images from the attack showing Ajmal Kasab, who has since been hanged to death, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus with an AK-47 in his hand. Kasab, the lone Pakistan gunman caught alive was hanged to death at the Yerawada central prison in Pune on 12 March 2018. AP