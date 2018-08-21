1/12
Cardi B, who received the most number of nominations this year, including artist of the year and song of the year strutted the red carpet of MTV VMA 2018. Twitter
2/12
Jennifer Lopez , who is the recipient of this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, at the red carpet of MTV Video Music Awrads, 2018. Twitter
3/12
'Havana' sensation Camila Cabello is nominated for five awards including artist of the year and song of the year. Twitter
4/12
Iggy Azalea arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday in New York. AP/Charles Sykes
5/12
Amber Rose donned a Madonna -inspired catsuit for the MTV VMA 2018.Twitter
6/12
Pete Davison and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Twitter
7/12
Rita Ota was seen in a Jean Paul Gaultier black see-through gown for MTV Video Music Awards 2018. Twitter
8/12
Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018
9/12
Nicki Minaj,a best hip-hop nominee turned up for the event in an off-white swimsuit-inspired outfit. Twitter
10/12
Shawn Mendes looked dapper in a two-toned double-breasted suit at MTV VMA 2018 red carpet. Twitter
11/12
Kylie Jenner (left) and Travis Scott at MTV Video Music Awards red carpet 2018. Twitter
12/12
DJ Khaled with wife, Nicole Tuck, and son Asahd Tuck Khaled. Reuters
