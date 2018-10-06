1/6
Cyrus Sahukar, Dabboo Ratnani, Gaelyn Mendonca, Malaika Arora, Anuhsa Dandekar, Vikas Gupta at the launch of three MTV shows
Cyrus Sahukar, Dabboo Ratnani, Gaelyn Mendonca, Malaika Arora, Anuhsa Dandekar, Vikas Gupta at...
2/6
The new lineup of MTV shows will open with the fourth season of India’s Next Top Model, which will be judged by Malaika Arora, among others
The new lineup of MTV shows will open with the fourth season of India’s Next Top Model, which...
3/6
Bigg Boss finalist Vikas Gupta will be hosting Ace of Space, a reality show built on the Darwinian principal of survival of the fittest
Bigg Boss finalist Vikas Gupta will be hosting Ace of Space, a reality show built on the...
4/6
Malaika Arora Khan and Vikas Gupta posed at the launch of India's Next Top Model 4, Elovator Pitch and Ace of Space
Malaika Arora Khan and Vikas Gupta posed at the launch of India's Next Top Model 4, Elovator...
5/6
Anusha Dandekar will judge, along with Milind Soman, Dabboo Ratnani, Malaika Arora and Neerag Gabba, season 4 of India's Next Top Model
Anusha Dandekar will judge, along with Milind Soman, Dabboo Ratnani, Malaika Arora and Neerag...
6/6
Elovator Pitch is a quirky speed dating show that will see the return of youth icons Cyrus Sahukar and Gaelyn Mendonca to the MTV content fold
Elovator Pitch is a quirky speed dating show that will see the return of youth icons Cyrus...