MS Dhoni's men rise to top of IPL table with win over Virat Kohli's RCB

Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Full Cricket Score: Dhoni and Co win by six wickets RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: CSK WIN BY SIX WICKETS! What a smooth run chase by Chennai, who thanks to this win, are on top of the IPL standings. At one point in the first innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore had raced to 111 runs without losing a wicket, but once that first wicket fell, RCB lost their way a little, limping their way to 156/6. Chennai responded with an opening partnership of 71 runs, before losing both openers in a span of a few deliveries. No 3 batsman Moeen Ali and their middle order batsmen all chipped in with useful contributions to take CSK across the finsih line. RCB stay in third position in the table.