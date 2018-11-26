1/7 Andy Serkis, director of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle addresses a press conference ahead of the world premiere of the film. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale Andy Serkis, director of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle addresses a press conference ahead...

Actors Rohan Chand and Louis Ashbourne Serkis at the event. Chand plays the protagonist, Mowgli while Serkis essays the role of the albino wolf, Bhoot in the film. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

The Mowgli team discussed the relevance of the Rudyard Kipling's story in today's day and age while Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor also spoke about their experiences while dubbing the film in Hindi. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

Apart from directing the film, Serkis has also played the role of the fun-loving Baloo in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Anil Kapoor has lent his voice to the much loved bear for the Hindi adaptation. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

Freida Pinto who plays Mowgli's adoptive human mother in both, the English and Hindi versions was also present at the event. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

The world premiere of Netflix's Mowgli, starring Christian Bale and Rohan Chand among others in the lead, has marked the film as one of the major Hollywood motion pictures to have a red carpet opening in India. Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale