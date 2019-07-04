1/7 Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian presented the Economic Survey 2018-19 during a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. ANI Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian presented the Economic Survey 2018-19 during a press...

2/7 The survey which comes a day ahead of the annual budget, details reforms roadmap needed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of more than doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion by 2024, Subramanian said. PTI The survey which comes a day ahead of the annual budget, details reforms roadmap needed to fulfil...

3/7 The Economic Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors which have a bearing on the Budget. ANI The Economic Survey analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production,...

4/7 The Economic Survey which has projected a GDP growth of 7 percent for the year 2019-20 was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI The Economic Survey which has projected a GDP growth of 7 percent for the year 2019-20 was tabled...

5/7 "RBI expects economic growth to range between 6.4-6.7 percent from April to September and accelerate to 7.2-7.5% during the October to March period, the survey reveals. PTI "RBI expects economic growth to range between 6.4-6.7 percent from April to September and...

