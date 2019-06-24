1/8 India’s annual monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country and conditions are favourable for further advancement into the central and western parts this week, a weather department official said on Monday. In Maharashtra, the Southwest Monsoon has arrived in more than 90 percent of the state and is likely to cover the entire state in the next four to five days. PTI India’s annual monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country and conditions are...

2/8 'Monsoon has covered 92-93 percent of the total area in Maharashtra. In next four to five days, the entire state is likely to come under monsoon,' an Indian Meteorological Department official said on Monday. PTI

3/8 The monsoon arrived in Kerala on 8 June instead of the usual 1 June. Rains lashed Dibrugarh among other parts of Assam on Monday. PTI

4/8 Pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Rajasthan on Monday, ranging from 2 to 5 centimetres, bringing respite to residents from heat and sultry weather. Women of Gopalpur village in Kanpur performed special prayers on Monday and ploughed the land for rain. They said, 'We are ploughing the land for rain, this custom exists since the time of Raja Janak. It is believed that if we plough the land Indradev (rain god) will be pleased and it will rain.' ANI

5/8 Meanwhile, heatwave conditions were observed in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Special namaz was offered for rain in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The devotees also observed a fast. ANI

6/8 The maximum temperature in Himachal Pradesh fell by three to four notches from normal with rain lashing several parts of the hill state on Monday. PTI

7/8 The meteorological department has forecast rain in the next few days in Uttar Pradesh, which got relief from the heatwave condition on Sunday. An overcast sky was witnessed in Lucknow with a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal. The streets in Moradabad were waterlogged after the city received rainfall on Monday. ANI