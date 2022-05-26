Modi@8: Unforgettable moments from Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014
On 26 May 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's 15th prime minister in a ceremony unlike any other. The grand event saw more than 5,000 people in attendance, along with the heads of the SAARC nations
1/14
On this day, back in 2014, Narendra Modi took the oath of office as prime minister at a grand event at Rashtrapati Bhawan. With taking the oath, Narendra Modi in 2014 became the 15th prime minister of India. PTI
2/14
Unlike previous instances, Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony was held in the open, as the Durbar Hall's sitting arrangement of 500 people would be less. PTI
3/14
Narendra Modi in 2014 was sworn in at 6 PM and this was also the first time it was streamed live on YouTube. PTI
4/14
Over 5,000 people gathered at the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi in 2014. Politicians, celebrities and even businessmen all were in attendance for this grand event. It was later reported that the event cost the President's Estate Rs 34 lakh. AFP
5/14
What made Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony even more special was that he had invited all SAARC leaders — including the then-Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and then-Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa for the event. This handshake with Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif was interpreted then as Modi's attempt to broker peace with the neighbouring country. AFP
6/14
Newly sworn-in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with SAARC heads of states during his oath of office ceremony at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi. As soon as he took office, Modi held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, showing the new prime minister's vigour and enthusiasm for the job. AFP
7/14
Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Afghan president Hamid Karzai. Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister with the strongest mandate of any leader for 30 years, promising to forge a "strong and inclusive" country on a first day that signalled his bold intentions. AFP
8/14
Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets leaders from the BJP party. AP
9/14
With the swearing-in of Narendra Modi, the BJP was back in power with a mandate like no other. His first Cabinet saw leaders such as Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj. PTI
10/14
Besides the foreign dignitaries, famous names from India's political scene also attended the event. Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, whose party faced a brutal defeat, were also gracious in their loss. AP
11/14
Outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was all smiles with Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif at the ceremony. AP
12/14
Narendra Modi's victory was a joyous day for the BJP as one can see from Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's smile as he hugs Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti. AP
13/14
Many Bollywood stars were also in attendance for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Salman Khan was just one of the many who were present. AFP
14/14
Away from the glitz and pomp at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraben, saw her son's elevation from her residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. AFP