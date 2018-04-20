1/5 Protests by some groups against atrocities in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London turned violent after the Indian Tricolour was torn down from one of the official flagpoles set up for all 53 Commonwealth countries, leaders of which were to meet for the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Reuters Protests by some groups against atrocities in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit...

2/5 A UK foreign and commonwealth office spokesperson said they were disappointed with the action taken by the group and have contacted High Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha. Demonstrators were joined by other protesters carrying images of the eight-year-old rape victim from Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and Gauri Lankesh. Reuters A UK foreign and commonwealth office spokesperson said they were disappointed with the action...

3/5 Apart from protesting over the Kathua rape case, anti-Modi protesters from Caste Watch UK and South Asia Solidarity group waved banners such as 'Modi, you have blood on your hands' and 'Modi Not Welcome'. Reuters Apart from protesting over the Kathua rape case, anti-Modi protesters from Caste Watch UK and...

4/5 The pro-Khalistani demonstrators from the Sikh Federation UK and "Minorities Against Modi" group, led by Pakistani-origin peer Lord Ahmed, were among nearly 500 protesters who descended upon Parliament Square. Reuters The pro-Khalistani demonstrators from the Sikh Federation UK and "Minorities Against Modi" group,...