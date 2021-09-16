Modi, Mamata, Adar Poonawalla: 'Icons' who made it to TIME's list of '100 Most Influential People of 2021'
The list also included US president Joe Biden, co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi found a place in the world's 100 most influential people of 2021 by TIME magazine. His profile said that in its 74 years as an independent nation, India has had three pivotal leaders - Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Modi. "Narendra Modi is the third, dominating the country's politics like no one since them.<br />The profile written by noted CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria alleges that Mod has "pushed the country away from secularism and toward Hindu nationalism." AFP
Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla too found a place on the powerful list. Poonawalla's TIME profile says that from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40-year-old head of the world's largest vaccine maker sought to meet the moment. "The pandemic is not over yet, and Poonawalla could still help end it. Vaccine inequality is stark, and delayed immunisation in one part of the world can have global consequences including the risk of more dangerous variants emerging," it says. Image Courtesy: Adar Poonawalla/Twitter
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee found her way on the list for becoming "the face of fierceness in Indian politics". The profile written by noted journalist Barkha Dutt read: "She doesn’t lead her party, the Trinamool Congress -- she is the party. The street-fighter spirit and self-made life in a patriarchal culture sets her apart." AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan can add another feather to their cap in 2021 -- landing a coveted spot on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list. "They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production," chef José Andrés wrote about the pair. "Hand in hand with non-profit partners, they take risks to help communities in need -- offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the US and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean." AFP
US president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also mentioned on the list. US politician Bernie Sanders credited Biden's work in creating vaccine programs and fixing the American economy. He wrote, "Joe Biden and I have strong disagreements, but it must be acknowledged that he is the first President in a very long time who is attempting to address the fundamental crises facing our nation."<br />On Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wrote, "'When Kamala Harris became Vice President, America took a glorious step into the future. Children in America were awakened to new possibilities. People around the world saw America in a new light." AFP
TIME magazine also included Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on the list, surprising many people. The TIME profile described the Taliban co-founder Baradar as a "quiet, secretive man who rarely gives public statements or interviews." "Baradar nonetheless represents a more moderate current within the Taliban, the one that will be thrust into the limelight to win Western support and desperately needed financial aid. The question is whether the man who coaxed the Americans out of Afghanistan can sway his own movement, says Baradar's profile. AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is currently imprisoned, also found his name in the list. Chess master and exiled Russian opposition figure Garry Kasparov lauded Navalny "for doing the unimaginable this year" by returning to Russia in January. Kasparov called Navalny "a single man without fear". AFP
Apple’s Tim Cook made Time Magazine’s list of 2021’s 100 most influential people. The piece on Cook was penned by Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman emeritus of Nike, who praise the Apple CEO for his intelligence, character, compassion, and courage. The Nike board chairman also praised how Cook handled the transition to CEO when Steve Jobs stepped down with "amazing dignity and grace." AFP