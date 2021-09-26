Modi at UNGA: PM targets Pakistan and China, but not by name; slams nations with 'regressive thinking'
Narendra Modi on Saturday cautioned the UNGA about countries with 'regressive thinking' that are using terrorism as a 'political tool' and called for efforts to ensure no country takes advantage of the 'delicate situation' in Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but the targets of his address were clear. AP
In a roughly 20-minute speech delivered in-person and in Hindi, Modi called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror. AP
India has charged that the Taliban is Pakistan's 'proxy terrorist' group and expressed concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a training ground for anti-India militant groups. AP
While Modi struck a high-minded tone in his speech, India and Pakistan verbally sparred during Friday night's 'right of reply' period. Following Imran Khan's speech in which he accused India of human rights abuses and fomenting terrorism, an Indian diplomat essentially flung those same accusations back. AP
Addressing the Global Citizen event on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon various aspects of progress, development and restoration of the ravages left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that for two years now, humanity is battling a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. ANI