Modaks, masti and morya: Let the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin
The 10-day festival will see muted celebrations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic
Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh in their homes and public pandals on Friday as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began. AFP
For the second straight year, the pandemic cast a long shadow on festivities with the Maharashtra government placing a slew of restrictions to avoid gathering and processions. AFP
In Mumbai, no processions of any kind is allowed during this period and devotees won't be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either. AFP
The usual pomp was missing since processions have been banned. Lord Ganesh made a quiet entry into the homes of his devotees. AFP
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his wife and son Aaditya welcome Lord Ganesha into their home. Image Courtesy: @OfficeofUT/Twitter
In Andhra Pradesh, the state government has decided not to allow Ganesh pandals and immersion processions this year due to COVID-19. AFP
The Delhi government has organised a live Ganesh Pujan in the city. Popular singers Shankar Mahadevan and Suresh Wadkar will be performing the Ganesh Aarti. AFP
Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Friday and the celebrations will conclude on 21 September. AP