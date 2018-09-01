1/5
Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra attend the music launch of Mitron song Kamariya in Mumbai.
Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra attend the music launch of Mitron song Kamariya in Mumbai.
2/5
Kritika Kamra looks on as Jackky Bhagnani shows off his dance moves.
Kritika Kamra looks on as Jackky Bhagnani shows off his dance moves.
3/5
Mitron deals with the narrative of an aimless boy (Bhagnani) who tries to find his calling in the world
Mitron deals with the narrative of an aimless boy (Bhagnani) who tries to find his calling in the...
4/5
Mitron is slated to hit theatres on 14 September
Mitron is slated to hit theatres on 14 September
5/5
Jackky Bhagnani performs on stage at the song launch of Kamariya
Jackky Bhagnani performs on stage at the song launch of Kamariya