Kritika Kamra looks on as Jackky Bhagnani shows off his dance moves.

Kritika Kamra looks on as Jackky Bhagnani shows off his dance moves.

3/5

Mitron deals with the narrative of an aimless boy (Bhagnani) who tries to find his calling in the world

Mitron deals with the narrative of an aimless boy (Bhagnani) who tries to find his calling in the...